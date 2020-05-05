Rite Aid to open new coronavirus testing sites in Buffalo, Niagara Falls

A medical worker takes a swab at a drive-in coronavirus testing facility at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Chessington, England, Wednesday April 29, 2020. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New coronavirus testing sites are coming to Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Rep. Brian Higgins (NY-26) made the announcement on Tuesday morning. He says they will be located at the Rite Aid pharmacies at 1030 Pine Ave. in Niagara Falls and 2474 Bailey Ave. in Buffalo.

Currently, western New York’s only retail testing site is at the Cheektowaga Walmart.

Recently, a number of local leaders, including Higgins, Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and Niagara County Legislature Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso, came together to ask National Testing Czar, Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, to include Niagara Falls as a priority location for a retail testing site.

The Buffalo location is one of the city’s hotspots for coronavirus cases, Higgins says.

“Access to testing has been a problem and continues to remain a critical component of reducing community spread and informing the reopening of our economy,” Higgins said. “We appreciate Rite Aid’s response to our call to place testing sites in some of the region’s hardest hit areas.”

Rite Aid currently operates 25 drive-thru testing sites, including some in other parts of New York.

No date has been set for the opening of these new sites, but Rite Aid hopes to have them running within the next week.

Once the sites are open, those interested in getting tested can pre-register on Rite Aid’s website.

Because of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, testing can be provided without cost sharing for patients, no matter who their insurer is.

