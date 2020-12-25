Rochester doctor encourages parents to get COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– Healthcare experts are encouraging parents to get vaccinated from COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Doctor Beth Orlowski is the pediatric medical director for Rochester Regional Health’s eastern region.

She says children commonly have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or none at all.

So, by getting the vaccine as a parent you’re not just protecting them and yourself, you’re also helping lower community transmission faster.

“It’s going to take a while for herd immunity, but the adult population can help that by getting the vaccine as soon as they can.” Dr. Beth Orlowski, Pediatric Medical Director

Right now, the vaccine is not yet approved for children.

However, Dr. Orlowski says Pfizer will be trials for children ages 12 and up in the near future.