Rolling Stones postpone tour, including Buffalo date

The Rolling Stones are performing in Buffalo for their 2020 No Filter Tour. (Photo Credit Dave Hogan)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The coronavirus is shutting down schools, closing businesses and cancelling concert tours.

The Rolling Stones are one of the latest bands to put their performance plans on hold.

The band tweeted the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Concerts were supposed to begin on May 8, and last through July 9. In the middle of that, the band had plans to stop at New Era Field in Buffalo on June 6.

Those who bought tickets are advised to hold onto their tickets and wait for later information.

Until a new date is announced, hear what our favorite Stones songs are here.

