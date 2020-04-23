Roswell Park collaborating with UB, Catholic Health, and Thermo Fisher on new COVID-19 study

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Roswell Park has announced a new collaborative COVID-19 research study to help predict who is most at risk from the virus.

It’s called the Immunogenomic study.

Leaders of the study include medical professionals from Roswell Park, Catholic Health, UB, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

They met to plan what they can do to fight COVID-19 in Western New York together.

Doctors say there are people who test positive who aren’t sick.

Part of the study will be predicting which groups of people are more likely to get sicker from the virus.

Doctors say this is a huge undertaking that will be useful around the world.