Roswell Park has necessary precautions in place to continue essential surgeries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Roswell Park says while it continues to follow guidance from state and local officials relating to non-urgent surgeries and procedures, they continue to perform all essential surgeries and procedures.

The cancer center is also scheduling surgeries that were previously postponed.

“We have the necessary precautions in place to do it safely,”

Chair of Surgical Oncology Dr. John Kane III said.

Kane adds very few cancer cases at Roswell are considered elective.

Roswell Park says, once cleared to offer non-urgent surgeries and procedures, the focus will be on surveillance for high-risk cancers, plus treatment of slow-growing and pre-cancerous lesions.

Officials with the cancer center say they continue to thank faculty and staff for the difference they make day in and day out.

They are showing the faces who continue to provide care and services for patients and families on Facebook and Twitter.

It's always great to start the week with some gratitude! As always, we're so appreciative of ALL our employees — no matter the role, no matter the job title, from day shift to night shift — we're thankful for the difference every one of you makes for our patients. #TeamRoswell — Roswell Park (@RoswellPark) April 27, 2020

