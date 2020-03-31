Roswell Park reports seven employees test positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to officials with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, seven employees tested positive for COVID-19.

They work in a variety of administrative and clinical positions across five different units.

These numbers are much lower than what they would expect and officials credit the Infection Control Team to keeping the exposures really low.

Roswell tells News 4 it’s believed the employees did not pick it up at the hospital, rather it was the result of community spread.

There’s no word on whether the employees had interactions with patients.

Officials say to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they have an extensive safety system in place.

Since testing positive, none of the seven have returned to work.

They’re asking employees showing symptoms to stay home and wait for the results of a test.

Roswell Park has 3,700 total employees.