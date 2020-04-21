Roswell Park seeing positive results with plasma studies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Roswell Park officials say the cancer center is seeing positive results with plasma studies.

These studies involve someone who has recovered from coronavirus donating their plasma.

The person’s plasma has antibodies that can be used to beat the virus for a patient who is sick.

CEO Candace Johnson spoke about the treatment today.

“We have over 20 donors. These are folks who have had COVID-19 and have recovered and donated their plasma and the plasma goes to COVID infected patients. And they do see some positive results,” Johnson said.

More than 800 facilities across the country are participating in this trial, approved by the FDA.