Roswell Park talks vaccine findings in those with a compromised immune systems

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Experts at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center are sharing their findings of vaccines in use, and being tested for use against the coronavirus.

One issue that Roswell doctors often run into is that their patients’ immune systems can be compromised because of the conditions they’re being treated for. Or the conditions themselves are causing issues with patients’ immune systems.

Assistant Professor of Oncology, Medicine, Infectious Disease Katherine Mullin said, “Some people because of the drugs that they’re on, which actually their cancer is related to abnormal production of certain antibodies and so the treatment response is to decrease the immune system’s ability to mount that response.”

Researchers say they’re doing further studies, looking at how effective certain vaccines are among certain portions of the population.