Roswell Park to begin vaccinating frontline staff Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Roswell Park says it received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials announced on Facebook with this shipment, the vaccination of frontline staff will begin today.

The comprehensive cancer center says it’s celebrating today as a historic turning point and look ahead to the next months as vaccine rollout continues across the community.

“Thank you to our dedicated nurses, physicians and staff who have stayed the course with unwavering dedication to our important mission,” Roswell wrote in the post.

Kaleida Health’s first frontline healthcare worker received the vaccine early Tuesday morning.