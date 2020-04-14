Roswell Park to offer plasma for people with severe cases of COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s no proven cure for COVID-19, but medical experts believe plasma from the blood of recovered patients could help fight it.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is going to begin offering convalescent plasma to patients with severe cases of the virus. This is being done through an expanded access program authorized by the FDA.

Those who wish do donate blood plasma must meet certain criteria. They must prove that they contracted coronavirus, recovered and have been asymptomatic for two weeks.

To learn other eligibility requirements, find out more from Roswell Park here. All donations will be conducted by appointment only.

“Everything we know about COVID-19 is very recent and fast-moving, but there’s early evidence to suggest that this approach can be clinically beneficial for patients with severe COVID-19,” says Dr. George Chen, associate professor of oncology in Roswell Park’s Department of Medicine. “It’s basically a kind of passive immunization designed to bridge patients over until their own immune systems kick in and generate long-term antibodies against COVID-19.”

