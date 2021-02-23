Scheduling appointments for vaccine at Delavan Grider Community Center starts Wednesday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County has finally received its delayed shipment of vaccines. It should be enough to make up for lost time with those who had to have their shots rescheduled.

The county just received 5000 vaccines this week allowing them to finally vaccinate all of the people who had to be rescheduled from January and the county may even be able to schedule some new folks for next week.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he will talk with state officials tonight about when the county could open up the convention center. But he indicated that may still be several weeks away because every county would need almost 10 times more vaccines and then they’re getting now to make that worthwhile.

However, there is more immediate availability for those who live in 10 Buffalo zip codes. If you live in one of these zip codes and you meet the 1A or 1B eligibility, you can call starting tomorrow to schedule a vaccine for next week at the Delevan Grider Community Center.

“As of right now they will receive about 1000 doses a day and have a months worth so if you are in one of those zip codes you can call and schedule at (833) 697-4829,” Poloncarz said.

The County Executive says while only those who live in those zip codes can schedule in the first week, they will reassess after the first week and may eventually open it up to anyone who meets the 1A and 1B criteria.