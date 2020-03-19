School bus drivers, bus aides delivering educational packages to students’ doors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Students may not be in classrooms in Western New York now, but school buses have been out in force on the roads Thursday. They’re making special deliveries to make sure Buffalo Public School children have what they need to learn from home.

Thursday morning, First Student buses lined up at the BPS Bailey Avenue Service Center to get loaded up with educational packets that had been prepared by teachers across the district for each student individually.

“A second grade class at one school might not be at the same spot a second grade class at another school is so each individual teacher put exactly what each student needs,” explained Al Diamico, the Director of Transportation for the Buffalo City School District.

Families were encouraged to pick up the packages from their child’s school Wednesday morning, but many could not make it in.

Now, about 7,000 packages are being delivered to students’ doors.

The packages were collected from the schools Wednesday, then sorted by the streets to which they needed to be delivered.

It was all hands on deck Thursday morning to load the sorted packages onto four buses at a time.

“First Student’s drivers, Buffalo Board of Ed bus aides, transportation department clerical staff, management, bus aide office management, warehouse and dispatch delivery guys, it’s an amazing job,” Diamico said. “They’re all pitching in and knocking it out of the park.”

Like many Western New Yorkers, bus drivers and aides have had their working hours dramatically impacted by the measures that have been implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19. We’re told they were receiving their normal pay for making the special deliveries.

Officials say the deliveries could take a couple days to complete and they are asking families to be patient.