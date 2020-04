(WIVB)–A big chunk of a $10 billion federal fund to keep the fight against COVID-19 going in hotspots will go to New York hospitals.

Senator Chuck Schumer says state hospitals will receive more than $4 billion of that money.

Schumer says New York hospitals have been hit hard financially.

Reports say hospitals in the state could lose more than $1 billion during the height of the pandemic.

Schumer says the money will help the fight against the virus going strong.