Schumer wants Department of Veteran Affairs to supply upstate facilities with more PPE

(WIVB)–Senator Chuck Schumer is calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs to supply upstate facilities with more personal protective equipment.

This comes after a recent report found many facilities don’t have enough PPE to protect workers.

It found several facilities, including the Buffalo VA, barely had enough PPE in stock and would run out within weeks or days.

Schumer says the VA’s response to filling the need is taking too long.

Senator Schumer says he wants the VA to find out if all of the state’s VA’s have a proper supply of PPE and to identify which ones are at risk of running out.