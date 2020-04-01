Seamstress sewing masks to donate to medical professionals in the area

This seamstress has been at it for the last few weeks — making masks, with fabric, thread, and her sewing machine.

And she does it all during her free time when she’s done caring for her young children.

Liz Brodfuehrer is the owner of Buffalo Seamery on Parkside Avenue in North Buffalo.

And, while many Buffalonians hunkered down in their homes, and businesses shuttered their doors, because of the onset of the coronavirus, she sat down at her sewing table and started sewing masks.

She’s donating them to area medical professionals.

She makes them in about 6 minutes and she designed her own pattern.