Second holding center deputy tests positive for coronavirus, Erie Co. Sheriff says

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard reports to News 4 a second deputy assigned to the holding center tested positive for coronavirus.

The sheriff says he was notified Monday evening.

A review is underway to determine if staff and inmates came in close contact, per CDC guidelines, according to officials.

That’s now the second positive test within the Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, no inmates have been tested for COVID-19 due to the individuals not meeting the threshold for testing, Sheriff Howard says.

Seven inmates remain in “Persons Under Investigation” protocols.

Over 630 employees received fit testing from the Division of Correctional Health for Personal Protection Equipment.

Sheriff Howard is looking for additional face shields, N-95 masks, and gowns to maintain safe inventory levels for the Division of Correctional Health, Police Services, and the Jail Management Division.

The Sheriff’s Office ordered additional supplies, but many remain on backorder. Howard says the current inventory is expected to last multiple weeks.