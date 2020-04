BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–NFTA officials say a second officer tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer, assigned to the aviation division at the Buffalo Airport, was last on the job last Satruday.

According to an NFTA spokesperson, the officer had limited contact with the public.

The officer is self quarantined at home and is recovering well. The NFTA says it’s working with the Erie County Health Department in its investigation.

This is the fifth confirmed case at the NFTA.