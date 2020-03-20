Sen. Schumer asking Trump Administration to clarify border closing

(WIVB)–Senator Chuck Schumer is asking the Trump Administration to clarify its plan to close the northern border.

Both the US and Canada announced yesterday they will close the border to non-essential travel.

In a letter to Homeland Security, Senator Schumer is asking the agency to define what essential travel is and what’s being done to protect CBP officers.

Homeland Security did not say when the border will close however, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the CBC today the travel ban will go into effect Friday night.