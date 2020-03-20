1  of  2
Breaking News
28 confirmed coronavirus cases in Erie County NY cases rise beyond 4,100 as Cuomo orders 75 percent of workforce to stay home
Closings
There are currently 398 active closings. Click for more details.

Sen. Schumer asking Trump Administration to clarify border closing

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)–Senator Chuck Schumer is asking the Trump Administration to clarify its plan to close the northern border.

Both the US and Canada announced yesterday they will close the border to non-essential travel.

In a letter to Homeland Security, Senator Schumer is asking the agency to define what essential travel is and what’s being done to protect CBP officers.

Homeland Security did not say when the border will close however, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the CBC today the travel ban will go into effect Friday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss