Senator Gillibrand introduces legislation to help farmers and food banks feed families during pandemic

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is working to help bridge the gap between farmers and food banks to help feed families during the pandemic.

Some farmers say the shutdown has lead to a surplus of crops leaving millions of pounds of produce to rot in fields as demand dries up.

That’s as food banks are scrambling to keep up as more families need help putting food on the table.

Senator Gillibrand introduced the Farm Fresh Produce Act today.

It will connect food banks with farmers who lack buyers for their produce.

The new legislation will provide $8 billion in grants to the top vegetable and fruit producing states in the country.

Those states will then distribute the money to food banks so they can buy food directly from farmers.