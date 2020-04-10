Seneca business doing what it can to keep first responders and truck drivers full of vitamins

1  of  3
IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB)–There is still no vaccine for COVID 19, but a Seneca business on the Cattaraugus territory is doing what it can to keep first responders and truck drivers full of vitamins.

At Native Pride on Route 20 in Irving, owner JC Seneca began by offering immune-boosting juices to truck drivers.

And these immune boosters were only part of that Native Pride delivered to first responders on the Seneca territory.

The owner of Native Pride says the coronavirus has not hit the Seneca Nation too hard yet but if and when it does, he’s concerned that enough humanitarian assistance will be there for this sovereign territory.

