WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A generous spring donation is going a long way.

An anonymous donor contacted the Seneca Greenhouse in West Seneca wanting to give back to those working on the frontlines.

On Easter morning, workers at the greenhouse delivered flowers to several local hospitals, including Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

Jill sent this to us.

She says she hopes this inspires others to stay strong and give back to those fighting the pandemic frontlines.