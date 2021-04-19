Seneca Nation offering vaccine appointments to neighboring school districts

TOPSHOT – This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19”. – According to the World Health Organization, some 42 “candidate vaccines” against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 are undergoing clinical trials on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

(WIVB) — Seneca Nation leaders say they are reaching out to neighboring school districts near their Cattaraugus and Allegany territories to help make vaccines accessible for eligible students and staff.

Leaders tell News 4 the nation recently notified district leaders at Gowanda, Silver Creek, Lake Shore, and Salamanca that eligible students and staff can make vaccine appointments with the Seneca Nation Health System over the next two weeks.

The Seneca Nation Health System is scheduling appointments for the Pfizer vaccine this week and appointments for the Moderna vaccine next week in Salamanca.

As for Gowanda, Silver Creek, and Lake Shore districts, the health system in Irving is scheduling appointments for the Pfizer vaccine this week and appointments for the Moderna vaccine next week and the following week.

Leaders of the Seneca Nation say to date, the health system has administered nearly 3,200 primary doses on the nation’s territories and more than 2,300 nation members have been fully vaccinated.