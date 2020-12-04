Seneca Nation President asks everyone does their part to slow virus spread

(WIVB)– The Seneca Nation is calling on people to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Seneca President Matt Pagels says there have been 38-new cases on Seneca Territory in the last two weeks.

He says people need to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and limit social gatherings.

This is a grave, serious concern. We’re vulnerable to this virus and its serious effects. We all need to do everything we can to keep our loved ones safe. So please don’t ignore this responsibility. Matt Pagels, Seneca Nation

President Pagels also addressed the need for remote learning.

He says the Seneca’s education department is hosting a number of sessions to help parents adapt.