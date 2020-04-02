Seneca Resorts & Casinos furloughing some workers due to pandemic

1  of  4
(WIVB)–As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, some Seneca Resorts & Casinos employees will be temporarily furloughed.

This will go into effect on Monday, April 6.

Seneca Resorts & Casinos will continue to provide health, dental, disability, and life insurance coverage through May 31 to furloughed workers, the company says.

According to the executive leadership team at Seneca Resorts & Casinos, there’s no specific date the furloughs will end, but they will continue to monitor the situation daily.

Officials tell us employees will continue to receive regular updates during this time through internal communication systems. Employees can still access assistance programs.

