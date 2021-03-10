Several generations under one roof one reason for 14215 zip code being hit hard by COVID

(WIVB) — Local communities of color were hit very hard by the Coronavirus.

The 14215 zip code, which covers part of Buffalo’s East Side, has one of the highest numbers of confirmed cases in Erie County.

Dr. Raul Vazquez says one of the reasons for this disparity is several generations living under one roof.

Vazquez says he worked with local families to keep the infections out of the household.

“So, we spent a lot of time reaching out to people. What you do when you come into the house, what you do when you’re at home, and what you do when you leave,” Dr. Vazquez said. “Because we were all going on cough and droplets which were important. In terms of having this stuff airborne, it touched plastic, it touched metals and it stayed for two days in those areas where people were just touching and exposing themselves.”

According to the Pew Research Center, 16% of white Americans live in a multi-generational household.

For black, hispanic, and asian Americans, it’s between 25 and 30%.