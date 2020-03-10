Several local colleges “exploring” idea of moving classes online amid coronavirus concern

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–On the heels of Syracuse University announcing their transition to online classes amid the coronavirus outbreak, for the time being, several local colleges say they’re considering a similar move.

A spokesperson for Canisius tells News 4 they’re exploring the move toward online classes should that become necessary.

In a campus-wide email sent out Monday night, President of Buffalo State, Katherine Conway-Turner says members of the college are working on options and technology to ensure academic continuity and flexibility for students and staff.

Daemen College is currently taking similar action, stating today they have yet to transition classroom teaching to remote learning in response to the outbreak, while there are still no confirmed cases in Western New York.

In a statement released to News 4 this afternoon, Daemen says:

The health, safety, and well-being of the Daemen community remains a top priority. In the event that the decision is made to conduct classes remotely, Daemen has made preparations to ensure the continuity of classes, services, and college operations. Daemen will continue to closely monitor developments with the coronavirus and the determination regarding the delivery of classes will be made as the situation progresses.” Daemen College

D’Youville College says they will move classroom-based instruction online starting next week, while lab and simulation-based instruction will continue on campus as usual.