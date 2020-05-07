Several local colleges receiving coronavirus federal aid through CARES Act

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Congressman Brian Higgins says the CARES Act will provide $690,559 in federal aid for several local colleges serving low-income students.

Included in the CARES Act is $1 billion to support minority-serving and under-resourced colleges, Higgins said.

Under the Act, all institutions must spend at least half of their funding on emergency financial aid to students.

The Strengthening Institutions Program, or SIP, provided funding for several local colleges. It’s designed to help higher education institutions expand their capacity to serve low-income students with resources for academic success.

Higgins says, to be eligible, colleges must be serving a substantial number of students receiving federal student aid.

Western New York colleges receiving awards include:

SUNY Buffalo State: $509,731

Daemen College: $92,534

D’Youville College: $88,294

“Access to education is challenging under the current public health emergency,” Higgins said. “These additional resources will help colleges continue to reach students and keep students on a path to graduation.”

