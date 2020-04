(CBS News)--The coronavirus pandemic has altered the lives of countless people in countless ways. Many have lost their jobs or have seen a sharp decrease in business, and some are struggling to feed their families. Now, the city of New York has a program to help ease both problems by paying idled cab drivers to deliver meals to those in need.

The city created the GetFoodNYC Food Delivery Program to help New Yorkers who are food insecure or vulnerable to the coronavirus. Since some of these people are not currently served through existing food delivery programs, the city decided to enlist licensed commercial drivers to help drop off food to people who must stay home.