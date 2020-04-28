1  of  2
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo: Businesses must be smart as possibility of reopening draws closer
Some business owners planning “baby steps” to reopening and operating at full capacity

There seems to be no “business as usual“ right now, but some business owners are already planning the “ baby steps “ that may lead them to eventually operate at full capacity.

For now, take out orders are the bread and butter at Butera’s Restaurant in Hamburg, and owner Jimmy Butera is waiting for whenever he can reopen his dining room at 25% or 50% or whatever the rule will be.

Whenever he can finally reopen his dining room to customers, Butera is hoping Hamburg officials continue to limit parking here on Main Street because it’s critical for his curbside pickup.

When it comes to industry, 90% of local manufacturers are open right now but at reduced capacity, like S&H Machine in Buffalo which makes essential tools for utilities.

The machine shop has been in Matt Davis’s Family for 50 years and today he received a delivery of masks from the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance which is also helping closed businesses prepare a reopening plan.

