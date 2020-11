TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute has started the process of testing students for COVID-19.

As part of the state’s new COVID testing guidelines, schools in the orange zone must test 20% of students and staff over a month’s time.

It’s 30% in a red zone.

Governor Cuomo says schools can close but would like them to stay open as long as it’s safe to stay that way.