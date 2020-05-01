St. Mary’s High School looking to hold graduation at Transit Drive-In

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Graduation day is four weeks from today and one local high school plans to bring it to the drive-in.

They still need permission from the state but are hoping to make the best of it.

St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster is not postponing graduation. They plan to bring it to the Transit Drive-In May 28th.

The owner of the Transit Drive-In says he’s been approached by dozens of schools and he’s still waiting for official permission from the state but if allowed, each of the 112 graduates of St. Mary’s would stay inside their cars with their families to watch a video presentation on the big screen.