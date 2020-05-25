State and local government to offer full death benefits to frontline workers who died from COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WIVB)–During his Memorial Day briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced state and local government are going to provide death benefits for frontline workers who died from COVID-19.

“We will continue to show respect to our frontline heroes not just with words, but with action,” Cuomo said.

We will continue to show respect to our frontline heroes not just with words, but with action.



Today we are announcing that the State & Local government will provide death benefits for public heroes who died from COVID-19 during this emergency. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 25, 2020

He says he’s also calling on the federal government to provide funding for hazard pay for frontline workers.

“They have earned it by showing up and risking their health and lives for all of us,” the governor added.

I am calling on the federal government to provide dedicated funding for hazard pay for frontline workers.



They have earned it by showing up and risking their health and lives for all of us. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 25, 2020

Cuomo also reports rates of hospitalizations, admissions, intubations, and deaths from the virus are down across the state.

Fewer than 100 people died from COVID-related illnesses in the state in the past 24 hours, down from 109 the previous 24 hours.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.