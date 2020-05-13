State Department of Health to host statewide webinar on illness in children related to COVID-19

(WIVB)–The New York State Department of Health will host a statewide webinar Thursday for all healthcare providers, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The webinar will discuss the symptoms, testing, and care of the reported inflammatory disease in children related to COVID.

New York State is leading the national effort to find out more about this illness in children, according to the governor’s office.

On Tuesday, Cuomo directed hospitals statewide to prioritize testing for children displaying symptoms similar to an atypical Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome.

For more information, click here.