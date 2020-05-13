1  of  2
Erie is one of the only remaining counties ineligible for elective surgeries Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Erie County officials hold COVID update
State Department of Health to host statewide webinar on illness in children related to COVID-19

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)–The New York State Department of Health will host a statewide webinar Thursday for all healthcare providers, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The webinar will discuss the symptoms, testing, and care of the reported inflammatory disease in children related to COVID.

New York State is leading the national effort to find out more about this illness in children, according to the governor’s office.

On Tuesday, Cuomo directed hospitals statewide to prioritize testing for children displaying symptoms similar to an atypical Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome.

For more information, click here.

