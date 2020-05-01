State Department of Labor has paid out 1.6 million unemployment claims, some still waiting to see money

(WIVB)–The New York State Department of Labor has paid out 1.6 million unemployment claims, but many are still waiting to see money in their bank account.

Today, Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon called that a frightening number but says she doesn’t know how many claims are still pending.

At this point, the state has paid more than $4.6 billion in unemployment to New Yorkers.

Due to the volume of calls, the state has received every day, people are often not seeing the money in their account for up to three weeks after filing.

Since the middle of March, 30 million Americans have applied for unemployment.

Reardon says the Department of Labor offices across the country are all working around the clock to get money out to those who have filed claims.

One misconception that she’s heard is that everyone filing will receive a phone call, that’s not true. Only people who have missing information on their application will get a call from a state employee, Reardon says.

She also once again reminded people they will be back paid from the day they became unemployed.