State Education Department cancels August regents exams

(WIVB)–The New York State Education Department announced Thursday they are canceling the August 2020 Regents Exams in response to the extended closure of schools amid the pandemic.

There’s uncertainty when regular school instruction will resume across the state, and whether students will be prepared to take the exams, the department says.

“It is most important that during the time of closure, educators be able to continue to focus their efforts toward local school and community needs and not have to be concerned about preparing students for State assessments,” Interim Commissioner of Education Shannon Tahoe says.

The State Education Department canceled the June 2020 Regents Exams as well earlier this month.

For more information, click here.