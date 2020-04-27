State lawmakers calling on Cuomo to protect New Yorker’s livelihood during pandemic

(WIVB)–State lawmakers are calling on Governor Cuomo to protect New Yorker’s livelihoods during the pandemic.

Five dozen state legislators sent a letter to the governor on Friday.

They’re asking him to expand his authority to minimize the damage caused by fines, fees, and court debt.

State Senator Tim Kennedy is one of the signers.

He says many of these fines target low income and minority communities that are also being hit hard by the pandemic.

Kennedy says states like Delaware, Oregon, and Maine have already suspended the collection of traffic debt.