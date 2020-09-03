State & local leaders talk possible consequences due to WNY infection rate

WESTERN NEW YORK (WIVB) — For more than two weeks, Western New York’s infection rate has stayed above one percent. Now, both state and local leaders say there could be consequences if we don’t lower our number of positive COVID-19 cases.

“I think the people of Western New York have to realize if they don’t follow social distancing, the precautions, the virus will increase,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a briefing Thursday morning. “If the virus increases, then it leads to curtailed economic activity.”

In the past week, the state’s health department completed 6,400 rapid tests at their eight sites located throughout Western New York with a positivity rate of four percent.

The breakdown of each county is as follows:

Chautauqua County – 4.5 percent

Niagara County – 2.8 percent

Erie County (without Buffalo) – 2.3 percent

City of Buffalo – 5.9 percent

Now, officials are warning what could happen if the infection rate remains this way. Specifically, reopening which happened under New York Forward could get pushed back.

“One of the reasons the state brought in a rapid testing ‘SWAT team’ so to speak was to get a better understanding on how many people have positive cases here,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “If we continue to grow with regards to the case loads then we put ourselves at risk of seeing things shut down that just reopened, like gyms and bowling centers, nevertheless the shut down of indoor dining and bars.”

On top of urging Western New Yorkers to take this virus seriously to keep our rate down, Cuomo is also calling on the local government to ramp up enforcement of state guidelines.

