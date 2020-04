ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Nursing homes continue to be an area of major concern right now.

The state says another 28 people died at nursing homes yesterday.

Today, Governor Cuomo was asked about his administration’s decision to make nursing homes take back residents who have tested positive for the virus.

He says it’s the nursing home’s responsibility to care for the patient.

The governor says if a nursing home cannot care for a patient with coronavirus, the state will make “other accommodations.”