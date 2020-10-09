State officials explain why Syracuse football isn’t banned from playing in “hot” states

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Cuomo talked about football in his coronavirus breifing today.

As we know, the Bills aren’t playing Sunday, and even if the Bills did play Sunday, fans would not be allowed inside most stadiums to watch the game.

Officials were asked why Syracuse football players weren’t banned from playing in hot states.

They say college rules are similar to the rules the Bills follow.

“That requires testing — that requires separation from the rest of the student population, while they are playing — so whenever Syracuse is leaving and going to a hot state, not only are they getting testing and going through the extra precautions, they are also not permitted to attend classes for a period of two weeks,” officials say.

As of yesterday, Western New York’s positivity rate was 1.3%.

The statewide positivity rate was 1.1%.