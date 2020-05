NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County leaders say the state will be looking into what’s happening at a nursing home in Newfane.

As of this afternoon, Newfane has 88 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

It’s the second-highest number in the county.

Officials say the Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Care Center is the reason for those high numbers.

They added state officials will be coming to inspect the nursing home in the coming days.