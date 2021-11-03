State Sen. Sean Ryan says he tested positive for COVID-19; Walton to be tested

(WIVB) – State Sen. Sean Ryan said on Twitter Wednesday that he has COVID-19.

“Last night, I learned that a close contact tested positive for COVID. Though I was feeling fine, I took a test and also tested positive,” Ryan (D-60) writes.

Last night, I learned that a close contact tested positive for COVID. Though I was feeling fine, I took a test and also tested positive.



I am fully vaccinated and remain symptom free. Keeping my fingers crossed it stays that way. — Senator Sean Ryan (@SenSeanRyan) November 3, 2021

Ryan adds that he’s fully vaccinated and remains symptom-free.

India Walton, who was recently seen with Ryan, will be tested, according to the director of communications for her campaign.

Here is a statement he released:

“We had fleeting contact with him Tuesday, which didn’t rise to the CDC’s standard for exposure. Nonetheless, we’ll be getting tested today (the first day we’d be likely to start shedding, had we been exposed).”