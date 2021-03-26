State’s positive COVID-19 percentage just over 3%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers have showed themselves and the country what it means to be New York Tough throughout this crisis,” Governor Cuomo said. “While we are moving at a faster pace than ever before to the light at the end of the tunnel, vigilance and continued practice of the guidelines we know stop COVID in its tracks are a crucial part of the effort to win this war. More and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every day, but must all continue to practice social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand washing. The light is getting brighter every day, but not without our continued dedication to ending COVID once and for all.”

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 282,449

– 282,449 Total Positive – 8,507

– 8,507 Percent Positive – 3.01%

– 3.01% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.37%

– 3.37% Patient Hospitalization – 4,603 (+3)

– 4,603 (+3) Patients Newly Admitted – 611

– 611 Hospital Counties – 51

– 51 Number ICU – 913 (-18)

– 913 (-18) Number ICU with Intubation – 558 (-25)

– 558 (-25) Total Discharges – 159,303 (+555)

– 159,303 (+555) Deaths – 49

– 49 Total Deaths – 40,190

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 112 0.01% 32% Central New York 40 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 143 0.01% 41% Long Island 801 0.03% 33% Mid-Hudson 558 0.02% 43% Mohawk Valley 48 0.01% 39% New York City 2,637 0.03% 31% North Country 16 0.00% 57% Southern Tier 78 0.01% 49% Western New York 170 0.01% 39% Statewide 4,603 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 238 197 20% Central New York 262 171 32% Finger Lakes 397 226 40% Long Island 843 654 22% Mid-Hudson 679 407 41% Mohawk Valley 97 71 25% New York City 2,588 2,044 22% North Country 59 34 51% Southern Tier 126 71 44% Western New York 545 325 43% Statewide 5,834 4,200 29%

Thursday, 282,449 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.01 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 2.13% 2.18% 2.24% Central New York 0.93% 0.91% 0.97% Finger Lakes 1.86% 1.89% 1.93% Long Island 4.38% 4.41% 4.34% Mid-Hudson 4.76% 4.74% 4.82% Mohawk Valley 1.84% 1.73% 1.79% New York City 4.14% 4.18% 4.18% North Country 1.44% 1.31% 1.29% Southern Tier 0.64% 0.64% 0.68% Western New York 2.51% 2.78% 2.78% Statewide 3.34% 3.37% 3.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Bronx 4.51% 4.69% 4.75% Brooklyn 4.33% 4.39% 4.51% Manhattan 2.60% 2.86% 2.92% Queens 4.81% 5.03% 5.02% Staten Island 4.75% 4.84% 5.03%

Of the 1,818,344 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 22,276 62 Allegany 3,000 5 Broome 16,341 46 Cattaraugus 4,712 13 Cayuga 5,568 11 Chautauqua 7,817 25 Chemung 6,740 35 Chenango 2,723 23 Clinton 4,077 16 Columbia 3,632 9 Cortland 3,372 9 Delaware 1,846 12 Dutchess 25,400 118 Erie 71,849 410 Essex 1,422 2 Franklin 2,273 3 Fulton 3,700 20 Genesee 4,723 14 Greene 2,906 10 Hamilton 292 0 Herkimer 4,735 8 Jefferson 5,161 8 Lewis 2,257 15 Livingston 3,764 8 Madison 4,047 18 Monroe 55,854 180 Montgomery 3,501 31 Nassau 164,481 696 Niagara 16,239 53 NYC 811,866 4,393 Oneida 20,641 37 Onondaga 33,879 74 Ontario 6,233 23 Orange 42,067 242 Orleans 2,567 8 Oswego 6,507 23 Otsego 2,815 28 Putnam 9,278 60 Rensselaer 9,824 47 Rockland 42,741 185 Saratoga 13,101 67 Schenectady 11,642 56 Schoharie 1,384 8 Schuyler 910 4 Seneca 1,770 2 St. Lawrence 5,876 11 Steuben 5,831 18 Suffolk 178,813 736 Sullivan 5,370 34 Tioga 3,066 11 Tompkins 3,807 30 Ulster 11,591 63 Warren 3,116 17 Washington 2,590 8 Wayne 4,756 14 Westchester 117,509 441 Wyoming 3,037 6 Yates 1,049 1

Yesterday, 49 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,190. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: