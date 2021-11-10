Steroid used to treat COVID patients causes concern

(WIVB) — Doctors are raising new concerns about a steroid used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Doctors are prescribing the steroid dexamethasone to many patients with COVID-19, but a new U.K. study finds the drug could induce diabetes in some patients because it causes a spike in blood sugar levels.

For patients already diagnosed with diabetes, the drug can make it worse.

U.K. researchers say the steroid does reduce the risk of death from COVID-19 and can still be beneficial for patients with diabetes if they’re monitored for complications.