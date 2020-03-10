Students returning from Italy now quarantined at Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–SUNY college students who returned from Italy this weekend are now quarantined at the Brockport campus.

A bus carrying the students arrived early Sunday morning. Their quarantine is expected to last for two weeks.

The students will undergo health screenings.

For 14 days they can not have physical contact with anyone.

They must keep all doors closed at all times and if they do leave to get supplies or use the bathroom.

They are required to wear face masks and they can not leave the building.