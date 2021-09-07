Study: COVID-19 doesn’t appear to affect lung function of young people

by: News 4 Staff

(WIVB) — COVID-19 does not appear to affect the lung function of young people, according to a new study.

Researchers in Sweden looked at a group of patients with an average age of 22.

They found no statistically significant difference between the lung function of those who had the virus and those who hadn’t.

The researchers did say more research is needed on asthma sufferers.

