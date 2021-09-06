Study: No serious safety concerns from Moderna, Pfizer COVID vaccines

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — A study of more than 6 million patients finds no serious safety concerns from the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Research funded by the CDC checked for health effects in the first three weeks after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, including neurological and cardiovascular problems. Researchers found no links from the vaccines. 

The CDC says it is using both established and new safety monitoring systems to ensure the vaccines are not harmful.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now