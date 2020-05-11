Study: Number of Americans trying telemedicine has double during COVID-19

(WIVB)–The number of Americans trying telemedicine during COVID-19 has doubled according to a new study.

Independent marketing, advertising, and public relations agency Mower surveyed 1,000 adults regarding their comfort level returning to various common activities when the pandemic restrictions ease.

The agency says the study showed while only 16% used telemedicine in the past, another 17% have tried it for the first time since the crisis began.

According to the study, 52% report while they still have not taken advantage of the service, they would if they needed to.

Among respondents who indicate it’s a new service to them, 58% say the addition shows their provider is taking the situation seriously, 51% see it as a sign of commitment to patients, 46% believe the provider is modern and flexible, and 40% call it a smart business decision.

Mower says patients over the age of 65 are significantly more likely not to know whether their provider offers telemedicine, 53% compared to 32% of adults overall.

Among those people who say their provider began offering the service during COVID-19, 86% appreciate having the option.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.