Taste of Buffalo organizers to decide in mid-May if they have to cancel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Taste of Buffalo organizers say there are no plans to move the date to later in the year.

“We are hopeful that we can hold the Taste this July to give local restaurants a much-needed boost,” Organizers said in a message on Twitter.

Organizers tell us they are in regular communication with the State and Erie County Health Departments.

The Board of Directors set a target date of mid-May to decide whether the Taste of Buffalo can take place this year.

Read the full statement below:

Many have been asking about the status of this year's #tasteofbuffalo. We are committed to holding the festival if we can do so in a way that is safe and successful for everyone. Updates will be shared here and at https://t.co/QmuXwYd8IM Stay safe and eat local! pic.twitter.com/2rat9dWUgK — Taste of Buffalo (@tasteofbuffalo) April 17, 2020

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.