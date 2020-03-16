Technical issues delay today’s Erie County COVID-19 lab results

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County health officials tell News 4 due to a technical issue today’s sample runs will be delayed.

“The specimens collected are still able to be tested, and testing will be performed overnight. Results for tests of Erie County residents will be available tomorrow after patients and their health care providers are informed,” the Department of Health said.

There’s no additional information at this time regarding locations visited by positive COVID-19 case.

Here are the locations from today’s press conference again:

3/4/2020: United Airlines Flight Eagle United from Austin to Washington, D.C. #UA6028 and from Washington, D.C. to Buffalo #UA4810

3/9/2020: Amtrak Train 49, New York City to Buffalo, arriving around midnight (3/9-3/10)

3/10/2020: Galleria Mall in Cheektowaga

3/11/2020, 12-12:30 p.m.: Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Amherst

3/12/2020, approximately 6:30 p.m.: Aldi on Transit Road in Depew

3/13/3030, 7-8 p.m.: Rite Aid on North Buffalo Road in Orchard Park

