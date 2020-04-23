Ted’s treats essential workers at Olmsted Parks to lunch on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A lot of people are venturing out to enjoy local parks and hundreds of workers are still taking care of those parks.

A popular Western New York business decided to do something special for those essential workers today.

Ted’s Hot Dogs treated Olmsted Parks workers to lunch today.

The meals included the restaurant’s classic charcoal grill hot dogs and double cheeseburgers.

Ted’s tells us they’re happy to give back to those who work hard during these challenging times.

Over the next several weeks parks staff will be honored and supported through an initiative by real estate firm Gurney, Becker and Bourne.

Organizers are hoping to encourage other restaurants to participate as well.